Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,664 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 139.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.60 and its 200-day moving average is $239.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

