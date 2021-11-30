Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,881 shares.The stock last traded at $32.37 and had previously closed at $31.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

