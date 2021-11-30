Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.34

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 24575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

