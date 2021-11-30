Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.20

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.20 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 60576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.08.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

