PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Up 116.5% in November

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the October 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,955.0 days.

PCELF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:PCELF remained flat at $$24.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

