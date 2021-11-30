Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Update

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PLLWF remained flat at $$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Polarean Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

