Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 127.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:QUISF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,460. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.