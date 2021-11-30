Lawrence B. Seidman Acquires 7,186 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWFG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

