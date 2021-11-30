Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.90.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$0.71 on Tuesday, reaching C$63.89. 535,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,289. The company has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$62.28 and a one year high of C$97.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

