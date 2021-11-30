CIBC Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$45.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.24. 43,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,134. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,577.90. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,334.57. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 in the last 90 days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

