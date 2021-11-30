Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT at €12.99

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($14.76).

SDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.42 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.03 ($17.08). 1,143,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.30 and its 200 day moving average is €12.65. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €7.38 ($8.38) and a fifty-two week high of €15.84 ($18.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

