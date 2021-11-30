Zacks: Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

WLKP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 3,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

