Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.59 and the highest is $8.85. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $8.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $402.44. 15,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,811. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.69. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $252.85 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

