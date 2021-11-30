NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $262,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

