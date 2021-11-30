$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.30 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 32,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,800. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

