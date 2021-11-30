Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,426 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

