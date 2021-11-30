Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.40

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 2691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $537.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

