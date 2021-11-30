Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $420.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

