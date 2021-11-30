The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 144,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,497,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $403.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.05 and a 200 day moving average of $336.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

