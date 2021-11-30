Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 6.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.88 and last traded at $67.12. 129,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,592,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,843,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,108,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

