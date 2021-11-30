AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.03

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.03 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 2462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,306. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.