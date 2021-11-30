PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 5,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMVP shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $961.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,151. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.