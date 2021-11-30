Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

MIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

