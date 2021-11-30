Ellevest Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.