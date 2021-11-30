Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LYL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

