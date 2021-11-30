Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

