Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $53,934.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037696 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006204 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,246,480 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

