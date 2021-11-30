Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of BKH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,678. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

