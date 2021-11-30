HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $276.13 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $276.13 million and $197.51 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 276,206,269 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

