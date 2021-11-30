Frontier Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $76.39 million and approximately $79.27 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

