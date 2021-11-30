Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.82. MetLife posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 486,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,711. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

