Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of VEC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.
In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
