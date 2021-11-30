Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

