Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $307.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.71.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.64. 34,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.