Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 90,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

