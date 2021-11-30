Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

