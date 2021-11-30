iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

