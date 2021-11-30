Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 90,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

