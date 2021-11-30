Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

