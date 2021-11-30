Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €89.34

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($101.52).

BNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €76.34 ($86.75). 576,697 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a one year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.29.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

