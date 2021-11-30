Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €89.34

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €89.34 ($101.52).

BNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €76.34 ($86.75). 576,697 shares of the company were exchanged. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a one year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.29.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

