Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $75.63

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

