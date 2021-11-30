Crust Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011779 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00219082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.00608086 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

