Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $42.19 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $9,112.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

