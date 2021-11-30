e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $136.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00364920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,086 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,824 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

