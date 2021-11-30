Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,468. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -63.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,978,604.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319,593 shares of company stock valued at $698,425,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 138.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Certara by 280.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $328,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

