iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,826 shares.The stock last traded at $71.45 and had previously closed at $71.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

