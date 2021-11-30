Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.61. Immuneering shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 358 shares traded.

IMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

