MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.11. MultiPlan shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 92,995 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLN. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 23.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 44.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.