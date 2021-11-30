ZB Token Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $148.64 million and $1.96 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

