yieldwatch Price Tops $0.22 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $76,356.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.