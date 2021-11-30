Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $42.10

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $43.60. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 9,667 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.